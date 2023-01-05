NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York introduced a bill in the state Assembly Wednesday to legalize adult possession and use of some hallucinogens.

The bill, introduced by Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes, would apply to DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. If passed, the bill would legalize the adult possession, use, cultivation and gifting of the substances, but would not legalize their sale.

“The criminalization of certain substances has not only left countless people incarcerated, it also has prevented individuals from accessing natural hallucinogens that can provide relief in battling mental health problems, substance use disorder, chronic pain or other health conditions,” New York lawmakers wrote when introducing the bill.

Oregon in 2020 legalized psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic use. Last year, residents in Colorado voted to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms.

“While New York State has taken important first steps over the years through its decriminalization and legalization of medical and adult-use cannabis, more must be done to allow individuals to access the benefits that natural hallucinogens can bring,” lawmakers wrote in New York’s bill. “Years of research into naturally occurring substances has documented their success in alleviating pain, substance use disorder, symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety disorders, including end of life anxiety and other conditions.”

The psychedelic chemical in “magic mushrooms” may ease depression in some hard-to-treat patients, a preliminary study published in November in the New England Journal of Medicine. It also helped heavy drinkers cut back or quit entirely in the most rigorous test of psilocybin for alcoholism, research published in August in in JAMA Psychiatry found.

More than 180 studies of psilocybin and other psychedelics for use in depression, PTSD and other mental conditions are listed on a National Library of Medicine website. The U.S. government still classifies the chemical as a controlled substance, with no accepted medical use.