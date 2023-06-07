NEW YORK (PIX11) — Attorney Jeremy Saland fights for victims of revenge porn. If you’re unfamiliar with the phrase, revenge porn is the unlawful publication of intimate images, most commonly done by exes with intimate photos who seek revenge after a breakup.

Two years ago, New York lawmakers made posting revenge porn a crime, but with the rise of artificial intelligence, a new type of revenge porn is popping up. Ai can easily put someone’s face onto someone else’s body to publicly humiliate them.

New York lawmakers are considering passing a bill to make Ai revenge porn illegal too.

Whether real or generated by Ai, the hurt caused by revenge porn has even led to suicides.

A review of deep fake online videos by MIT found the vast majority are non-consensual pornography.

Ai Makes the proliferation of this kind of porn easy than ever.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is now reviewing the legislation. If she signs it, Ai revenge porn will be punishable by up to a year behind bars and a $1,000 fine.