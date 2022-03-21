NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed her proposal to change New York’s bail laws during a press conference in Albany on Monday.

“The public is aware that I share their concerns about public safety,” Hochul told reporters. “That’s why we’re working with my team and working with the legislators to craft a position and a policy and working to get it in the budget.”

Protestors held rallies against Hochul’s plan in New York City and in Albany. Hochul’s 10-point public safety plan includes expanding the number of crimes eligible for bail, giving judges more discretion to order bail and allowing police to arrest people for minor repeat offenses.

Hochul hopes to have the changes made as part of the state’s ongoing budget negotiations. Several Democratic lawmakers say they plan to oppose the Governor’s plan.

Brooklyn Assemblymember Latrice Walker vowed to go on a hunger strike until the legislation is pulled from the budget.

“Many of my colleagues weren’t happy to find out about this in the New York Post two weeks out from the budget,” Assemblymember Kenny Burgos told PIX11 News.

Hochul said during her press conference she plans to continue working with lawmakers to find consensus.

“I know how to get results,” she said. “And it is by working smart, working with our partners, showing them respect.”