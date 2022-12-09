NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday season is in full swing and there’s no better place to celebrate than in New York.
Every year, many spots across the state are decked out in immersive light displays, transforming New York into a magical wonderland.
Here’s a list of seven places you can visit to see the best lights for the holiday season.
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights, Brooklyn
Catch breathtaking light displays in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn as residents transform their homes with larger-than-life Santa Clause figures, snowmen, reindeer, nutcrackers, and nativity scenes.
Where: You can spot some of the best lights from 83rd street to 86th street and between 10th and 12th avenues
When: Dyker Heights lights are on display now through the end of the month
Admission: Free
Lightscape at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden
The Brooklyn Botanic Garden has once again transformed its grounds into an after-dark, illuminated, immersive trail. Visitors can expect to see monumental light sculptures and colorful light displays highlighting the Garden’s trees and landscapes.
Where: 900 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225
When: Now until Jan. 8, 2023
Admission begins at $20 per person
**Lightscape is closed Dec. 5-7, 12, and 25; and Jan. 3.
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
Just outside 30 Rock, you’ll find the coveted 82-foot Norway Spruce, embellished with 50,000 multi-colored lights, and topped with a 900-pound star made up of 3 million Swarovski crystals. The iconic Christmas display is available to visit from 6 a.m. to midnight daily. The tree will be lit for 24 hours on Christmas Day and 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Where: 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111
When: Nov. 30 – first week of Jan. 2023
Admission: Free
Shine Bright at Hudson Yards
Shine Bright returns to Hudson Yards with more than two million shimmering white lights illuminating the neighborhood. Additionally, its 32-foot hot air balloon suspended inside The Shops makes for the perfect holiday photo opp in the city.
Where: The Shops at Hudson Yards ( 20 Hudson Yards, New York , NY)
When: Nov. 14, 2022 – Jan. 8, 2023
Admission: Free
Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Light Show
No department store does the holidays quite like Saks. Its iconic window display has returned for another year, lighting up Fifth avenue and featuring a holiday medley of Christmas songs.
Where: 611 5th Ave, New York, NY 10022
When: Now through early Jan. 2023
Admission: Free
Amaze Lights Festival at Citi Field
Prepare to feel the spirit of the holidays unfold as twinkling lights cover larger-than-life displays at the Amaze Lights Festival at Citi Field.
Where: Citi Field — 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY 11368
When: Nov. 18, 2022 – Jan. 8, 2023
Admission begins at $36.00 per person
New York Botanical Garden Glow
Have you ever taken a stroll in the New York Botanical Garden at night? The city’s largest outdoor holiday light experience returns for its third year with lights illuminating the garden from now until mid-January 2023.
Where: 2900 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY 10458
When:
- December 9–11, 15–17, 22–23, 26–30 (2022)
- January 1, 7, 14 (2023)
Admission begins at $19 for members and $24 for non-members
Explore the Bronx Zoo like never before. See the park come to life with immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns, and animated light shows.
Where: 2300 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY 10460
When: Now until Jan. 8, 2023
Admission begins at $24.95 per person
Advanced timed tickets are required for entry.
Experience one of Long Island’s favorite holiday traditions from the comfort of your car. Magic of Lights is a drive-through lights display that features some favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season.
Where: Jones Beach, Long Island
When: Now through Dec. 30, 2022
Admission begins at $25 per person
Get ready to step into a world of wonder at LUMAGICA. The enchanted walkthrough light experience returns to Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard in North Salem — filling the area with more than 750,000 lights, whimsical creatures, and lots of surprises.
Where: 130 Hardscrabble Rd, North Salem, NY 10560
When: Now through Dec. 30, 2022
Admission begins at $22.99 per person