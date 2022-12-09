NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday season is in full swing and there’s no better place to celebrate than in New York.

Every year, many spots across the state are decked out in immersive light displays, transforming New York into a magical wonderland.



Here’s a list of seven places you can visit to see the best lights for the holiday season.

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights, Brooklyn

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Catch breathtaking light displays in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn as residents transform their homes with larger-than-life Santa Clause figures, snowmen, reindeer, nutcrackers, and nativity scenes.

Where: You can spot some of the best lights from 83rd street to 86th street and between 10th and 12th avenues

When: Dyker Heights lights are on display now through the end of the month

Admission: Free

Lightscape at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Credit: Brooklyn Botanic Garden

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden has once again transformed its grounds into an after-dark, illuminated, immersive trail. Visitors can expect to see monumental light sculptures and colorful light displays highlighting the Garden’s trees and landscapes.

Where: 900 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225

When: Now until Jan. 8, 2023

Admission begins at $20 per person

**Lightscape is closed Dec. 5-7, 12, and 25; and Jan. 3.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

(Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

Just outside 30 Rock, you’ll find the coveted 82-foot Norway Spruce, embellished with 50,000 multi-colored lights, and topped with a 900-pound star made up of 3 million Swarovski crystals. The iconic Christmas display is available to visit from 6 a.m. to midnight daily. The tree will be lit for 24 hours on Christmas Day and 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Where: 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111

When: Nov. 30 – first week of Jan. 2023

Admission: Free

Shine Bright at Hudson Yards

Credit: Hudson Yards New York

Shine Bright returns to Hudson Yards with more than two million shimmering white lights illuminating the neighborhood. Additionally, its 32-foot hot air balloon suspended inside The Shops makes for the perfect holiday photo opp in the city.

Where: The Shops at Hudson Yards ( 20 Hudson Yards, New York , NY)

When: Nov. 14, 2022 – Jan. 8, 2023

Admission: Free

Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Light Show

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

No department store does the holidays quite like Saks. Its iconic window display has returned for another year, lighting up Fifth avenue and featuring a holiday medley of Christmas songs.

Where: 611 5th Ave, New York, NY 10022

When: Now through early Jan. 2023

Admission: Free

Amaze Lights Festival at Citi Field

Credit: Amaze Lights Festival

Prepare to feel the spirit of the holidays unfold as twinkling lights cover larger-than-life displays at the Amaze Lights Festival at Citi Field.

Where: Citi Field — 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY 11368

When: Nov. 18, 2022 – Jan. 8, 2023

Admission begins at $36.00 per person

New York Botanical Garden Glow

Credit: New York Botanical Garden

Have you ever taken a stroll in the New York Botanical Garden at night? The city’s largest outdoor holiday light experience returns for its third year with lights illuminating the garden from now until mid-January 2023.

Where: 2900 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY 10458

When:

December 9–11, 15–17, 22–23, 26–30 (2022)

January 1, 7, 14 (2023)

Admission begins at $19 for members and $24 for non-members

Bronx Zoo Holiday Light Show

Credit: Bronx Zoo

Explore the Bronx Zoo like never before. See the park come to life with immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns, and animated light shows.

Where: 2300 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY 10460

When: Now until Jan. 8, 2023

Admission begins at $24.95 per person

Advanced timed tickets are required for entry.

Jones Beach Magic of Lights

Credit: Jones Beach Magic of Lights

Experience one of Long Island’s favorite holiday traditions from the comfort of your car. Magic of Lights is a drive-through lights display that features some favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season.

Where: Jones Beach, Long Island

When: Now through Dec. 30, 2022

Admission begins at $25 per person

Lumagica in Westchester

Credit: Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard

Get ready to step into a world of wonder at LUMAGICA. The enchanted walkthrough light experience returns to Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard in North Salem — filling the area with more than 750,000 lights, whimsical creatures, and lots of surprises.

Where: 130 Hardscrabble Rd, North Salem, NY 10560

When: Now through Dec. 30, 2022

Admission begins at $22.99 per person