NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law legislation to support holocaust survivors, 40,000 of which call New York home.

Over $2 million will be poured into services that will benefit the survivors, some of which live in poverty or lack access to social services. Benefits include mental health services, food funding, socialization and end-of-life care, among others.

Hochul signed the legislation at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan alongside state officials, as well as survivors and their families.