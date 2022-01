ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Friday, allowing people to vote with an absentee ballot through the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrats in the state Legislature recently passed the bill, but expanding absentee voting has not been overwhelmingly popular with New York voters.

Back in November, New Yorkers voted down a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed permanent absentee voting without any excuses.