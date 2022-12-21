NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 13 people on Wednesday.

She worked with the Clemency Advisory Panel to make the decisions. In all, four sentences will be commuted. Hochul is granting pardons to nine people with strong ties to the US facing immigration issues because of old convictions.

“Clemency is a powerful tool that can be exercised to advance the interests of justice and fairness, and to recognize efforts made by individuals to improve not only their own lives but the lives of those around them,” Hochul said. These grants of clemency serve not only to acknowledge the steps these individuals have taken to rehabilitate themselves, but to remind others that such change is possible and that nobody should be defined by their worst mistake.”

The following individuals received pardons:

Amir Shaaban , 45

, 45 Denise Shelly-Ann Carter , 46

, 46 Brenda Gordillo Plaza , 57

, 57 Franklin Barcacel , 54

, 54 Paul Antoine , 39

, 39 Paola Jovana Espinosa Yunda , 47

, 47 Lesly Parfait , 52

, 52 Andres Paulino Castro , 52

, 52 Kurt Hawkins, 54

The following individuals received commutations:

Jacqueline Smalls , 60

, 60 Anthony Evans , 56

, 56 Bruce Bryant , 53

, 53 Stanley Bellamy, 60