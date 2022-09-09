NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday due to the spread of polio.

In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.

The state disaster emergency will run through Oct. 9, according to Hochul. As part of the declaration, Hochul authorized all necessary state agencies to assist local governments and freed up more state resources to allocate towards the containment of the polio situation.