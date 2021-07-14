NY goats get to work eating brush in Riverside Park to help protect green space

MANHATTAN — After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Riverside Park Conservancy held the ceremonial “Running of the Goats” at Riverside Park. The farm animals chomped their way through the park’s underbrush.

For the natural weedwhackers from Green Goats Farm in Rhinebeck, New York, putting them to work was like treating them to an all you can eat buffet while helping our environment.

Twenty-four goats were in the running Wednesday, but only five will remain; the conservancy has introduced a ranked choice voting system to elect the top goat.

The top five contenders are Skittles, Mallemar, Miss Bo Peep, Chalupa and Buckles.

But no matter which goat gets crowned the greatest of all time, one thing’s for sure: the work that these four-legged gardeners will do in the next six weeks will ensure a safe green space for folks to come out and enjoy.

You can visit the Riverside Park Conservancy Park Conservancy to cast your vote for your favorite goat.