The Brewster Fire Department rescued a man who was trapped in a mine on Sept. 17, 2023. (Credit: Brewster Fire Department/Facebook)

BREWSTER, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Brewster Fire Department rescued a man who was trapped in a mine for hours after going exploring with friends on Sunday, authorities said.

A group of friends were exploring mines in the area behind the Brewster train station in Putnam County when one of them became trapped on a lower ledge, according to the fire department. The trapped man’s friends tried to get him out, but they eventually called for help when they realized they couldn’t rescue him.

Brewster firefighters traversed “steep dark terrain” to find the hole the group had climbed into, authorities said. Two firefighters were then lowered into the mine to rescue the man.

“A high angle rope rescue operation was set up to remove the uninjured subject. Shortly after midnight the victim was removed from the mine and reunited with his friends,” the Brewster Fire Department said. “Brewster firefighters did an excellent job under dangerous conditions, including dodging bats at first and then pouring rain.”

The Brewster Fire Department shared video of the rescue effort on its Facebook page.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.