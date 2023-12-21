NEW YORK (PIX11) — Families who have lost loved ones in car accidents and other tragedies are ramping up the pressure on Gov. Kathy Hochul.

They want her to update New York’s more than 150-year-old law governing civil lawsuits — saying this is about more than money.

“He was a kind and generous and loving human being,” said Alisa McMorris, reflecting on her son, Andrew.

Andrew McMorris was 12 years old when he was hit and killed by a drunk driver while hiking with his Boy Scout troop.

Like all 12-year-olds, Andrew had no full time job and did not provide economically for his family. So in the eyes of the law in the state of New York, his life was worth nothing. His mother could not sue for damages, which she says is about so much more.

“This is not about the money at all,” McMorris said. “This is about holding people accountable for the wrongdoing of what was done to myself, and for them to know that they did wrong.”

That is why she and others who have lost loved ones rallied around the state on Thursday urging Hochul to sign the Grieving Families Act. It would allow New Yorkers to sue for emotional damages, not just economic damages.

Kurt Kiess’s son Ryan was killed while riding in the back of an Uber when another driver hit them head-on. As a young college graduate with a good job, he was self-sustaining, and his family could not sue.

“Zero, because he was not supporting anybody,” Kiess said. “If he was married, his wife would have damages. He’s not married, so there’s no damages. It’s crazy.”

This past January, Hochul vetoed a previous version of the Grieving Families Act. She expressed concern it was too broad and would have unintended consequences such as driving up health care costs and the cost of small business insurance.

A spokesman said the governor is evaluating a new version of the bill. It was passed on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis in Albany — and it narrows who can sue and how long they have to file the lawsuit.

“Now we have a law that is solid that values the children and the stay-at-home moms and the grandparents,” said McMorris.