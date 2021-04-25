NY DMV worker accused of charging extra fees in ‘side hustle’

New York DMV entrance

A car arrives at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Department of Motor Vehicles employee in Albany was arrested for charging extra fees as a “side hustle” and accessing personal information of estranged family members, authorities said.

New York Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro announced Friday that 53-year-old Wanda Turner was arraigned on charges of felony computer trespass and misdemeanor official misconduct.

According to Tagliafierro, Turner charged people $40 to $50 on top of legitimate DMV fees to provide documents they requested.

Turner also illegally accessed records of estranged family members and an ex-boyfriend, Tagliafierro said.

Information on an attorney who could speak for Turner wasn’t available.

