NEW YORK (PIX11) — With no incumbent running for office, the race is heating up for New York’s newly redrawn 10th Congressional District, which includes neighborhoods Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio threw his name into the ring along with another of other big contenders. He’ll face off against C ongressman Mondaire Jones, who made history in 2020 as one of the first openly gay Black men in congress.

Jones currently represents Rockland County and parts of Westchester in Washington, but after redistricting left Jones in a crowded race, he’s on the move to the 10th Congressional District. New maps were approved late Friday night.

Jones could have a big hurdle to climb in terms of name recognition since he’s from north of New York City, political expert Basil Smikle said. Voters in the district may already know candidate Yuh-Line Niou. She represents lower Manhattan in the state Assembly and was a vocal critic of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Niou launched her campaign over the weekend. She told PIX11 she’s ready to fight for the communities in the 10th Congressional District in Washington.