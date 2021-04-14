NY curfew change: Bars, restaurants can soon stay open until midnight

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at Junior’s Restaurant in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York will push back closing time at bars and restaurants an extra hour to midnight, starting Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

It’s the latest change as the state continues to relax coronavirus-related restrictions.

The governor also announced during a telephone briefing Wednesday that auto and horse racing events will be able to accommodate spectators at 20% capacity starting April 23.

“We’re continuing to fight the pandemic each and every day, and the vaccine—the weapon that will win the war—is working,” Cuomo said. “As the situation becomes more manageable, we’re allowing spectators at auto and horse races back into stadiums to safely enjoy great events together. We have a long way to go before reaching a level of immunity that defeats the COVID beast for good, and that’s why New Yorkers need to continue practicing safe behaviors as they go about their daily lives.”

Restaurants had pleaded for the 11 p.m. curfew to be lifted, saying that pandemic restrictions were hurting their business.

PIX11 contributed to this report.