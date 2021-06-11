NY could automatically seal criminal records, reform parole

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers would have their criminal records automatically sealed and avoid jail time for non-violent parole violations under bills that moved through the state Legislature on Thursday.
The state Senate and Assembly passed the Less is More Act, which would largely eliminate the practice of incarcerating people for technical parole violations.
Legislative leaders will decide when to send the bill to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who would have ten days to sign or veto it.
Some criminal justice advocates criticized the Legislature for failing to pass more bills to help people who are denied parole.