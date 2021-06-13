NY celebrates Puerto Rico with virtual parade for a 2nd year

New York’s annual Puerto Rican Day Parade was celebrated virtually for the second year in a row, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said next year the parade will be back better than ever.

The five boroughs are home to the largest Puerto Rican population outside the island itself. The virtual parade Sunday helped keep tradition alive and pass down Puerto Rican culture through the generations.

“Next time is going to be a big joyous celebration all of us together again,” he said. “We feel a lot of spirit now because we feel our city coming back we feel our city strong again.”

Next year will mark the 65th annual Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.

