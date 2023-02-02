THE BRONX (PIX11) — After months of no action, Electronic Benefit transfer cardholders who were victims of card skimming crimes last year will now be able to get that money back.

This will be made possible by funds allocated in New York State’s preliminary state budget.

Lakisha Martinez of Far Rockaway was one of the thousands of victims who had money stolen from her EBT card, the prepaid debit card for her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. She has five grandchildren.

“I mean, one mouth is hard to feed, but five?” Martinez said. “Money is scarce right now. How are we going to feed these kids?”

When she brought up the issue up to the city’s Human Resources Administration, she was told they couldn’t do anything.

“That wasn’t the response I was expecting,” Martinez said.

But now, $2 million will be put into a state fund to help her and others who were victims of EBT card skimming.

“They had no recourse,” New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “So, in our budget just yesterday [Wednesday] we said, ‘No. We’re going to help these individuals.’”

More than $730,000 in benefits were stolen from EBT cardholders in New York last year, according to Legal Aid Society.

“They can finally get the money they need to help take care of themselves and their families,” Hochul said.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has also been advocating for this cause in the federal government.

As for Martinez, this means food on the table for her family.

“I got five grand babies,” Martinez add. “It’s going to mean a lot. I’m very grateful.”

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will establish protocol so that public assistance recipients can report these crimes. Reimbursements will be made no more than five days after the crime has been verified.