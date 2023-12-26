NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new bill in New York could force future Chick-fil-A locations to open on Sundays.

The bill hopes to ensure that those traveling along the New York State Thruway can access every restaurant available at rest stops, seven days a week. Including Chick-fil-A, the restaurant infamously known for being closed on Sundays.

“While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant,” the proposed bill reads.

“You know, we get hungry when we’re traveling. We may not like our brother-in-law or sister-in-law’s cooking and wanna get a snack on Christmas Eve,” said Assemblyman Tony Simone, a sponsor of the bill. “To find one of the restaurants closed on the Thruway is just not in the public good.”

The bill, however, only seeks to impose the conditions for “future” restaurants. A Thruway official who spoke to PIX11 News affiliate WTEN said Chick-fil-A had already signed a 33-year contract with the highway system.

