NY beaches, pools to open with social distancing rules as vaccination efforts continue

NEW YORK — New Yorkers will need to stay spread out at state beaches and pools, at least for now, even as COVID vaccination efforts continue.

Six-foot social distancing will be required, at least until the Fourth of July, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The goal is to allow beaches and pools to open at 100 percent capacity by then.

“As the numbers go down, we can incrementally reopen the economy, and we’re going to allow beaches and pools to operate with six-foot social distancing in time for Memorial Day,” he said.

Capacity was limited at 50 percent in the summer of 2020.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced all of the city’s eight public beaches would open for Memorial Day weekend beginning Saturday, May 29. The city’s 48 public pools will open on Saturday, June 26.

“Last year, we had to delay the openings with public beaches. We had to limit the number of public pools. This year, we get to do what is great for the families of the city, the kids of the city – Have them all open,” the mayor said.