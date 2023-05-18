NEW YORK (PIX11) – A New York beach made an annual ranking of the best beaches in the United States.

The ranking is done by a Florida professor nicknamed Dr. Beach. He ranks beaches on factors like sand type, wave action, crowds, and more.

According to Dr. Beach, the No. 1 beach in the U.S. is at the Saint George Island State Park in Florida. A beach in Hawaii took the second spot. And in third place was Coopers Beach in Southampton.

Another Florida beach and one in the Outer Banks of North Carolina rounded out the top five.