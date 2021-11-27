NY awards first round of COVID vaccine scholarships for kids 5 to 11

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY. N.Y. — Ten preteens from around New York have won college scholarships for 5-to-11-year-olds who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that the first round of scholarships in the “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” contest were given out.

The youths’ names were drawn by lottery after their parents or guardians entered them.

It’s open to 5-to-11-year-olds who get their first vaccine dose by Dec. 19. Weekly drawings will continue through Dec. 20.

Winners get tuition, room and board for an associate’s or bachelor’s degree program at a New York State or New York City public university, plus money for books and supplies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter