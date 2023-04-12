NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James and officials from other states are expected to speak Wednesday about access to an abortion pill after a Texas judge’s ruling last week threatened to take a common abortion medication off the market.

The announcement is expected at James’ office in Lower Manhattan at around 12:30 p.m.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone which has been on the market for 23 years. But that decision came at nearly the same time that U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, an Obama appointee, essentially ordered the opposite and directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats sued in an effort to protect availability. The case could go to the Supreme Court.

“This ruling just goes against everything that we as medical professionals, we as physicians and care providers believe in,” said Dr. Lipi Roy. medical director of Housing Works.

Manya states, including New York, are now stockpiling misoprostol which is typically prescribed with mifepristone but can be used on its own to terminate a pregnancy.

“It’s going to ensure that New Yorkers have access to medication abortion no matter what,” Gov. Kathy Houchul recently said.