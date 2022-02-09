NY artist shows off ‘Afrofuturism’ at Harlem’s Children’s Art Carnival

Afrofuturist Tim Fielder has been creating works of art with Afrofuturism in mind for almost 40 years. It’s a labor of love he began at the age of 12, visually transcribing his cultural migration from Mississippi to New York City.

Now his mission is to share his illustrations, entitled BLACK METROPOLIS, with the world. He partnered with Carnegie Hall’s Afrofuturism Festival, which will display almost 100 published and unpublished drawings, animated clips and digital stills through the end of March at The Children’s Art Carnival in Harlem.

There are many stand outs, including what Fielder describes as an over-the-top graphic novel adventure from the 1990’s of hip hop icon Dr Dre that has never been seen before.

It will also feature Maddy’s Rocket, which was inspired by his grandmothers as well as historic Black figures Betsy Coleman and Harriet Tubman. Originally created in the 1990s, it was later given an update in 2009.

Visiting Hours: Tuesdays and Wednesdays (by appointment only), Thursdays through Sundays (12 PM -7 PM). For appointments, please contact childrens.art.carnival@gmail.com.