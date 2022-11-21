NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management on Monday approved a list of 36 licensees to legally sell recreational marijuana.

The following are the approved licensees in New York City:

Nube NYC LLC – Owned by Hector Guerrero, Naiomy Guerrero, Hector Guerrero and Jarron Parnell in the New York State Borough of The Bronx. For (four) years, Hector Guerrero, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Manuel Guerrero Jr a courier and packaging supply business that provided courier services enabling customers to order from various consumer packaged goods and retailers. Carl M Anderson III – Owned by Carl Anderson in the New York State Borough of The Bronx. For (six) years Carl Anderson, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated C. Marshall Anderson Consulting, LLC based out of New York City. Royal Leaf NY – Owned by Angell Turuseta and Emely Chavez in the New York State Borough of The Bronx. For (four) years Angel Turuseta, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated A & F Fashion- a New York City Based bargain wholesale vendor who supplied sportswear and leisure wear. Gabbys Green LLC– Owned by KeithDalessio in the New York State Borough of Queens, New York. For (eight) years Keith Dalessio, a justice-involved applicant owned & operated Gabby Pets INC. a pet supplies retail store in The Bronx, that sold small animals and provided training and grooming services. CGG Enterprises Inc.– Owned by Carson Grant in the New York State Borough of Queens, New York. For (eight) years Carson Grant, a justice-involved applicant, owned & Operated CGG Enterprises Inc., a retail and online sales store located in Springfield Gardens, New York, that offered packing, shipping, and delivery services. Suzanne M Furboter – Owned by Suzanne Furboter and Fernando Pena in the New York State Borough of Queens, New York. For (13) years Suzanne Furboter and justice-involved applicant, Fernando Pena owned & operated Meatman, Inc a Gastro Pub and Wine Bar located in Astoria, New York. Anthony Crapanzano – Owned by Anthony Crapanzano and Candace Lee in the New York State Borough of Queens, New York. For (eight) years Anthony Crapanzano, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Prime Foods Enterprise LLC a Delicatessen restaurant located in Waretown, New Jersey. Smacked LLC- Owned by Roland Conner in the New York State Borough of Manhattan, New York. For (six) years Roland Conner, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Advantage Real Estate Group LLC a property management company Gabriel Marin – Owned by Gabriel Marin in the New York State Borough of Manhattan, New York. For (three) years, Gabriel Marin, a justice-involved applicant, owed & operated GAM RENO LLC a buy, sell, and install business that served residential properties. Planet 51 LLC – Owned by Nicholas Koury in the New York State Borough of Manhattan, New York. For (five) years Nicholas Koury, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Foster House Studios- a recording studio in Albany, New York. Florisun LLC – Owned by Keshawn Warner, Richard Rainone, and Christopher Vianelle in the New York State Borough of Manhattan, New York. For (seven) years, Keshawn Warner, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated The Pharmacy Harlem @ LLC, a Retail pharmacy and over-the-counter medication sales. Eastern Holdings 88 LLC – Owned by Yan Jin Chen and Zu Rong Chen in the New York State Borough of Staten Island. For (eight) years Zu Rong Chen, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Long Wong Bakery II, Inc. a bakery serving Brooklyn communities that prepared various kinds of fresh baked goods from scratch for customers. SAMJNY Holdings LLC – Owned by Mohamed Elgaly and Shlomo Weinstock in the New York State Borough of Staten Island. For (eight) years, Mohamed Elgaly, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Vape Guys LLC , physical retail stores in Staten Island that offered safe, legally compliant smoke vape products to promote health and leisure.

Additional approved marijuana licensees in NY, broken down by region

Capital Region

Stage One Cannabis LLC – Owned by Nathaniel Innes, Galina German-Innes, Sugey Mirsky, and Joshua Mirsky in the Capital Region of New York State. For (11) years Justice involved applicant Joshua Mirsky owed & operated Foster House Studios – Recording studio located in Albany, New York. D-Andrews LLC – Owned by Donald Andrew in the Capital Region of New York State. For (10) years, Donald Andrew, a justice-involved applicant, owned D Andrew LLC and operated Vaped City Smoke Shop: a retail storefront specializing in smoking, vaping, CBD products, and accessories in Scotia, New York. Essential Fowers – Owned by Matthew Robinson in the Capital Region of New York. For (three) years Matthew Robinson, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Bold Mold Eliminators, a payroll inventory company based out of Albany that provided customer cleaning, construction point of sale, and talent acquisition. Capital District Cannabis & Wellness Inc. – Owned by James Frese and Pasha Adams in the Capital Region of New York. For (seven) years, justice-involved applicant, James Frese owned & operated Saratoga Catering Company LLC, a deli & pizzeria serving produce, sandwiches & woodfired pizza, plus catering services for parties and events located in Albany, New York.

Southern Tier

William Durham – Owned by William Durham in the Southern Tier Region of New York State. For (five) years, William Durham a justice-involved applicant, Durham owned & operated WH Convenience Store, a convenience store in Downtown Binghamton, New York that supplied lotto, tobacco, and cold and hot food. Union Chill Cannabis NY LLC – Owned by Joshua Canfield and Union Chill Cannabis Company LLC in the Southern Tier Region of New York State. For (three) years, Joshua Canfield, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Next Level Wellness, a licensed Hemp Retailer New York State.

Mohawk Valley

Cured NY, LLC – Owned by Francis Russo in the Mohawk Valley Region of New York State. For (six) years Francis Russo, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Premium MFG, LLC, an Oneonta-based design & printing business that offers graphic design products & services through its e-commerce store.

Long Island

Brian Stark Enterprises LLC – Owned by Brian Stark in the Long Island Region of New York State. For (11) years Brian Stark, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Aqua wash laundry corp., a self-serve laundry mat based out of Brooklyn that provided wash & fold services, dry cleaning services, and retail items for laundry. Albert D Capraro – Owned by Albert Capraro in the Long Island Region of New York State. For (10 years), Albert Capraro, a justice-involved applicant, owned & Operated Long Island Glass Replacement Inc, a retail storefront that sold glass doors, showers, windshields, and installations in Commack, New York. Strain Stars LLC – Owned by Kamaldeep Singh, Tushar Mallick, Jasmin Kaur, Kamaldeep Singh, Darminder Sing, and Gurmeet Sing in the Long Island Region of New York State. For (five) years Kamaldeep Singh, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Whitestone Mart Inc, a gas station in Whitestone, New York with a retail storefront attached to it. Singh also holds a hemp cannabinoid retail license issued by The Office of Cannabis Management. Root 13, LLC – Owned by Harpreet Singh and Manjit Singh in the Long Island Region of New York State. For (two) years Harpreet Singh, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Just Accounting, LLC an accounting, tax, bookkeeping, and payroll company based out of Flushing, New York. Growth Industries NY, LLC – Owned by Daniel Connolly and GI New York, LLC in the Long Island Region of New York State. For (four) years Daniel Connolly, a justice-involved applicant owned & operated Hemp Clouds, LLC, a Retail Smoke Shop in Centereach, New York. Keep it 100 LLC – Owned by Marquis Hayes, Christina Johnson, James Kahn and Kim Stetz in the Long Island Region of New York State. For (five) years Marquis Hayes, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Brown Butter New York, a high-end catering & specialty foods company. Hydo Phonics – Owned by John Alvarez and Bryan Whalen in the Long Island Region of New York State. For (five) years, John Alvarez, a justice-involved applicant and licensed contractor owned & operated J & G Construction Management a retail sale, home construction and remodel servicing business in Suffolk country.

North Country

Brent L Rogers – owned by Brent Rogers in the North Country Region of New York State. For (six) years Brent Rogers, a justice-involved applicant, owned & operated Beechnut Ridge Property Management as a General Contractor.