NEW YORK (PIX11) – Shelters in the New York City metropolitan area are bursting at the seams, and they’re asking for the public’s help to ease the pressure.

The population of animals in shelters grew by 250,000 in 2023 alone, according to Shelter Animals Count.

SPCA Westchester is waiving adoption fees for all cats and dogs who have been in the shelter for 30 days or longer.

Best Friends Animal Society in New York City is asking for volunteers to foster pets from Thursday through Dec. 26.

