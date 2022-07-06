FILE: People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law Wednesday legislation requiring airports to provide a space for breastfeeding away from the public’s view.

According to Hochul’s office, the bill amends the current public health law to ensure there are lactation accommodations behind the airport security screening area. This recent development is meant to provide assistance for new parents, allowing babies to get the nutrition they need in a comfortable setting.

“By signing this into law, we will continue to make New York a better place to safely and securely raise young children,” Hochul said in a statement on Wednesday.

The law also looks into providing breastfeeding spaces in other public facilities, as well as places of employment across the state.