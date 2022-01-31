NY AG Letitia James takes on gun trafficking, threat of ghost guns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James spoke with PIX11 News about being sued by some of the largest gun manufacturers in the country and her efforts to disrupt the pipeline of illegal guns being smuggled into New York State.

“Right now gun manufacturers and distributors benefit and enjoy immunity, immunity from the law,” James told PIX11 News. Gunmakers including Glock, Beretta and Smith & Wesson have sued James over a new law that now gives New York State the ability to sue gunmakers and gun sellers over gun violence. James said, “We plan to enforce that law despite the fact that it is being challenged by the powerful gun lobby.”

As part of her push to combat gun violence, the attorney general has been focused on exposing and taking down one of the major sources of illegal guns on the streets of New York City, the iron pipeline, weapons that are smuggled from Southern states with more lenient gun laws up Interstate 95 and into New York City.

“We’ve engaged in a number of takedowns of gun traffickers,” James explained.

The attorney general is also now coordinating with the new Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, “to form strike forces and task forces to remove illegal guns off the streets of New York City.”

A report from the attorney general’s office found between 2010 and 2015 state law enforcement agencies recovered more than 25,000 guns in New York City, 87% of those guns originated from out of state and 26% of the firearms recovered were likely trafficked into the city.

“There was an arrest recently that was announced,” James said, “where an individual simply purchasing guns out of state put them in a duffel bag on a Greyhound, and brought them to New York and sold them on the streets of New York City.”

The attorney general explained she’s also focused on the emerging and developing threat of ghost guns, homemade firearms that typically do not have serial numbers, telling PIX11 News, “We shut down of a number of online retailers.”