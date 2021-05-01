NY AG James settles suit vs. anti-abortion activists

NEW YORK — New York state Attorney General Letitia James has reached a settlement with two anti-abortion demonstrators she had accused of harassing activity outside a Manhattan clinic.
She says they have agreed to a buffer zone around the clinic’s entrances and faced a $5,000 fine for any violation.
James had filed suit in February against Bevelyn Beatty and Edmee Chavannes. She accused them of repeatedly barring patients’ entrance to the Planned Parenthood clinic in violation of access laws, and threatening violence against patients and staff.
Emails seeking comment were sent to the women’s attorneys.