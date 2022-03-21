NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James called for stronger protections for nursing home workers along with better facility staffing on Monday, noting the workers have been on the front lines of the pandemic for more than two years.

Many seniors across the country languished in nursing homes during the pandemic as coronavirus tore through the facilities. New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli recently said a “persistent lack of funding” forced the Department of Health to operate without resources that could have limited the spread of COVID-19 in care homes.

Richard Mollot, executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, which represents families of nursing home residents, said it’s now time for Gov. Kathy Hochul to make those facilities safer.

“It’s not a warehouse, it’s not a gerbil farm,” Mollot said. “These are places where people live. I think it’s frankly reprehensible to be saying that there’s not enough monty to provide basic staff to meet people’s basic needs and a life with dignity while you’re making big profits.”

James, standing alongside 1199SEIU Union President George Gresham, joined the call for Hochul to force extremely profitable nursing home facilities to divert most of their profits back into the industry, boost staffing levels and increase staff salaries.

“We also recognize that we have a lot of work to do in the nursing home industry,” James said. “I had a discussion with the workers who work in nursing homes all across the State of New York and they have revealed to me conditions in some of these nursing homes which are appalling.”

Stephen Hanse, executive director of the New York State Health Facilities Association, said Hochul’s decision to continue delaying the requirements makes perfect sense. Hanse cited decades of Medicaid cuts and a shallow hiring pool.

“We simply can’t find the workers,” Hanse said. “And here we are in 2022 facing laws that are simply unachievable. And the governor, to her credit, recognizes that. Right now, for providers to meet those laws that were put in place by the prior administration, you would need 7 to 8 thousand workers to show up at nursing homes throughout New York tomorrow.”

Gov. Hochul’s office told PIX11 she is not turning her back on nursing homes. A spokesperson shared an action plan which includes:

– Requiring nursing homes to make booster shots available (including guidance on a 4th shot)

– Distributing millions of COVID-19 rapid tests

– Authorizing EMTs to administer the vaccine

“Nursing homes are strongly encouraged to begin coming into compliance with these new requirements, but in light of the current health care worker staffing crisis, EO 4.4 suspended these requirements to prevent disruptions in care or reductions in services at facilities that cannot comply due to the ongoing emergency,” a spokesperson said.