NEW YORK (PIX11) — The nurses strike at Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx wound into its second day Tuesday, with over 7,000 nurses between the two facilities still off the job.

At the heart of the issue, according to the New York State Nurses Association union, are staffing and salary.

While the Mount Sinai network’s main hospital has agreed to a 19% pay raise for its 3,600 nurses over three years, the union says it has yet to satisfy nurses’ complaints of being overworked and understaffed. In a statement, the hospital said that the union walked out of negotiations around 1 a.m. Monday, refusing the 19% pay increase — a figure comparable to what was accepted by nurses at other hospitals to avoid a strike.

The hospital has diverted ambulances and paused elective surgeries to help ease the pain of the strike, but has resorted to using traveling nurses to fill its shifts.

Meanwhile, at Montefiore Medical Center locations in the Bronx, nurses said that there’s finally been some progress at the negotiating table. However, a deal is yet to be reached. In a statement, Montefiore Bronx said that it too offered a 19% pay increase, plus 170 new nursing positions, but was rebuffed by NYSNA.

Elected officials joined the picket lines Monday, calling for a fair agreement. Gov. Kathy Hochul has asked both sides to agree to binding arbitration.

Tentative agreements were previously reached at seven other hospitals in the city, avoiding strikes there.

NYSNA has urged people who need medical care to seek it, despite the strike.