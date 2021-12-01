Nurses rally over staff shortages at city hospitals

NEW YORK — They were on the frontlines of the pandemic in its darkest days, and now nurses at Mount Sinai are demanding change.

They are just a part of a larger coalition of nurses across the city struggling to stay above water due to staff shortages.

Mount Sinai nurses sounded the alarm Wednesday to a growing crisis at two of the city’s busiest hospitals, Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside — where their union says severe understaffing in every department is fueling a dire and dangerous situation.

Union leaders say the problem has been brewing since before the pandemic, but now, it’s spiraled out of control.

While they did not address the staff shortages at their hospitals, a spokesperson for Mount Sinai highlighted their ongoing efforts to support nurses since the beginning of the pandemic — including providing PPE and, in some cases, bonuses.