NEW YORK (PIX11) — Biggie Smalls MetroCards are going for big bucks online.

New Yorkers flocked to subway stations when the MTA announced the sale of 50,000 commemorative Notorious B.I.G. MetroCards. Some of those lucky enough to buy cards are now reselling them for as much as $10,000 on eBay.

While there are 20 sellers hoping to rake in $1,000 or more for a Biggie MetroCard, most seem to be selling the cards for prices in the $50 range. One seller started bids at just $10.

This isn’t the first time people have sold MetroCards on eBay. After streetwear company Supreme launched their cards, some posted them for sale on eBay for $30-$1000.

Those interested in other commemorative MetroCards can also find ones honoring David Bowie and Wu-Tang Clan. The Broadway-Lafayette station also had art tributes to Bowie after his death.