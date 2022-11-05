GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — It was a party atmosphere inside the 100-year-old Village Cigar at Seventh Avenue and Christopher Street Saturday night, with so many people dreaming of winning the Powerball’s $1.6 billion jackpot.

The jackpot grew to $1.9 billion since there were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing.

Those lucky enough to match all six numbers can take the prize as an annuity paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or opt for the lower lump sum payment of $782.4 million. But the tax man will also be the big winner because the winner will have to pay $187.8 million in federal taxes.

The chance of a single ticket hitting the jackpot is about one in $292 million. But still, the dreams keep coming. The top prize has been growing since Aug. 3 when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers and one lucky person scored the $206.9 million prize.

The owner of Village Cigar Bar was hoping whoever wins bought the lucky ticket will give him a super generous tip.