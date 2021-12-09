Not so sweet — cream cheese shortage stops cheesecake production at Junior’s

NEW YORK — A cream cheese shortage has already reportedly impacted New Yorkers’ morning schmear. Now, it’s coming from dessert too.

According to Junior’s spokesperson Eliana Gayle-Schneider, the iconic New York City eatery paused production Thursday, as well as one additional day last week, due to a supply chain issue.

However, Gayle-Schneider said the business ” just got a shipment of cream cheese so we will be back up and running tomorrow morning.”

Owner Alan Rosen told CNN production was halted at the company’s New Jersey-based baking facility because of the shortage of its main ingredient: cream cheese.

Every year, Junior’s goes through about four million pounds of the ingredient to make its signature cake, Rosen said.

“We’ve been scraping by” for several weeks, he said, “getting cream cheese in sporadic supply and praying.”

On Monday, a spokeswoman for KraftHeinz — the parent company of cream cheese brand Philadelphia — told The New York Times that the issue is largely related to an increase in demand nationwide, and she expects the trend to continue.