NEW YORK (PIX11) — It is a blast from the past this new year.

You can go back to the calendar year of 1996, literally!

In 2024, you can reuse the calendar from 1996. That is because 2024 and 1996 are identical. Both years began on a Monday and are leap years featuring 366 days.

Other striking similarities are that both years feature presidential elections and the Olympic Games.

Also in 1996, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl, and experts believe they could do it again in 2024. Talk about déjà vu.

Some are even capitalizing on the 90s nostalgia.

Debbe Dunning, the actress who replaced Pamela Anderson and played the “Tool Time girl” on the 90s sitcom “Home Improvement,” has reproduced her 1996 calendar. Dunning is selling them for $100 each.

If you save this year’s calendar, you can use it again in 2052 when the dates will match up again.

