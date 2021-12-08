YONKERS, N.Y. — A Yonkers high school student was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening to shoot up his school, according to police.

Authorities said other students at the public high school came forward and reported the threats to school administrators, who then notified Yonkers Police.

An investigation was launched and yielded probable cause to charge the student, authorities said.

The student will be charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony, according to police.

Due to his age, police said he was to be processed as an adolescent offender. For the the same reason, his identity was not released.

Police said no physical acts were carried out in connection with the threats.

“The City of Yonkers, Yonkers Police and Yonkers Public Schools places the highest priority on student safety, and commends the actions of those students who came forward,” the police department said in a statement.

The investigation was ongoing Wednesday and more information may be released in the future, authorities said.