YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday, authorities said.

The crash happened on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers around 3:30 p.m., according to police.

A police sergeant was driving an unmarked police vehicle while on duty when a car crossed into the opposite lanes and crashed into the officer’s vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

The sergeant was transported to a hospital in critical condition but died. The driver of the car was also hospitalized in critical condition. The bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Several of the roughly 30 passengers on the bus were treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

The identity of the police sergeant hasn’t yet been released.

“Our hearts are broken tonight and we ask that you please keep the Sergeant’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” a Yonkers Police Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Tuckahoe Road remained closed in both directions as of 6:45 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The crash remained under investigation by the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Department of Public Safety.