YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The mayor and the police commissioner in Yonkers have identified the sergeant who lost his life on Thursday when a driver rammed into the police veteran’s vehicle at a high speed.

Sgt. Frank Gualdino, 53, was the supervisor of the Yonkers Police Department Traffic Unit. He was set to retire in nine months.

Gualdino was killed when a BMW M5 drove into his police vehicle on Thursday on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass.

The car was being driven by a 16-year-old who had gotten his driver’s permit two weeks ago, according to police. They released dashcam video that showed that the sports sedan crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic at a high speed, slamming into Gualdino’s vehicle and a city bus.

The crash severely injured Gualdino, police said, and injured some of the 30 passengers on a Bee-Line bus that was driving next to the police sergeant.

The bus passengers were treated for minor injuries. Gualdino was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Gualdino leaves a wife and two children.

The 16-year-old driver is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza.

Sapienza and Mayor Mike Spano said that a funeral with full honors is being planned for Gualdino.