A still taken from body camera footage shared by the Yonkers Police Department. (Credit: Yonkers PD)

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A confrontation between the Yonkers Police Department and an allegedly unlicensed moped driver went viral, but police said the clip doesn’t show the full story. The incident took place Monday outside of a Yonkers juice bar reportedly co-owned by the rapper Styles P, who talked about the video on his social media.

The nearly two-minute long viral video starts showing by showing two officers, who are white, on top of a Black woman, who’s on the sidewalk next to an overturned moped.

Styles P, born David Styles, is seen on video yelling at officers and telling them to back off of the woman.

“You slammed a girl for no reason,” Styles said. He also accused one of the officers of being “scared of Black people.”

The Yonkers Police Department shared its own, 19-minute long body camera footage on Facebook. Police officials told PIX11 News it shows “the events leading up to the incident in question” adding “the viral video does not.”

According to police, the incident started after the woman “fled from officers while she was being detained during an investigation into her reckless driving.” Police also accused the woman of driving an unregistered moped.

On the Yonkers Police Department body camera footage, the moped driver — who said she works for DoorDash — tells officers that she has the necessary registration for the vehicle. The officers, however, tell her that she needs to have the moped registered with New York State in order to use it on the road.

While looking for her registration, the moped driver is seen grabbing the vehicle and running from police. After a brief chase, one of the officers throws her down as the woman repeatedly screams that she is “not resisting arrest.”

Police said the officer who initially engaged the driver “utilized a standard take-down to bring her to the ground.”

“An internal investigation was immediately commenced at the scene, even before any videos of the incident were published to social media. The Yonkers Police Department routinely conducts full investigations into all uses of force by our officers,” an official told PIX11 News in a statement.

According to police, an early investigation reveals “no force was used after handcuffs were applied.” More information will be released throughout the investigation.

The woman seen being arrested on video is charged with reckless driving, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest. She also received summonses for unlicensed operation, reckless driving, failing to signal, not wearing a helmet and parking on the sidewalk. She received additional summonses for an unregistered, uninsured vehicle.