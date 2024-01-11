YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — It was not the crime of the century, but it was an amazing arrest.

An alleged porch pirate was taken down after Yonkers police and a public works employee unknowingly teamed up. Cops collared the Bronx man they say was stealing packages from a home in the city earlier this month.

Despite Delanty’s home security camera rolling, the brazen suspect went for the loot anyway. But there was one element to this caper he did not bargain for. Francisco Eder was quickly spotted by police, made a run for it, and led police on a short foot pursuit.

What he did not see coming was one of Yonkers’ Strongest.

He ran right into the forearm of a veteran Department of Public Works supervisor who happened to see the suspect being chased and took him down.

“Running into this individual is like running into a soda machine – it’s a bad idea,” joked Yonkers Police Department Commissioner Christopher Sapienza.

Thursday, the city’s police and public works commissioners sat down with PIX11 News about their unwitting ‘joint operation.’

“He acted instinctively. He saw someone running and knew that was wrong,” said his boss, DPW Commissioner Thomas Meier.

It was Heather Delanty’s home at the center of this escapade. “I got a good laugh, too. Not that you want him to get hurt, but he caught the g,uy and there was a tackle. Better than an episode of Cops!” Delanty said. She says it was a total team effort – something the city is all about.

“It was amazing; it was a community working together to achieve what we achieved,” Delanty explained.

The worker did not want any part of the spotlight and let his actions speak for themself.

“I would hire him in a moment,” laughed Commissioner Sapienza.

“We’re not interested in a swap or trade. We are keeping him,” Commissioner Meier shot back in a lighthearted exchange.

Every year, Yonkers Police give out the Commissioner’s Award to someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty.

The commissioner promised, despite it only being Jan., he knows who it is going to.