Yonkers officials honor slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera with hero’s salute

YONKERS, NY (PIX11) – Slain NYPD Detective Jason Rivera was honored in Yonkers Friday with a hero’s salute.

Members of the public and law enforcement officers lined the route of Rivera’s funeral procession to Hartsdale Cemetery. The tribute was organized by the Westchester County and Yonkers police departments.

Tara Lomangino choked back tears remembering the moment she learned of the 22-year-old officer’s murder. “It was devastating, I have a lot of friends that are police officers, a lot of men and women, and I take it personally.”

Westchester County PD Deputy Commissioner Terrance Raynor told PIX11 News, “this is a sober reminder of what can happen when you work in law enforcement.”

Raynor met Rivera seven months ago. “Everything you hear about him is true. Really, really a great person always had a smile on his face and from a young age wanted to help people.”

“Law enforcement, they are our guardian angels. We have to be there to protect them to make sure their service is always held in the highest regard,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.