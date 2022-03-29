WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Yonkers man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for running over a mother and her baby moments before crashing into a barbershop last year.

David Poncurak, 44, received an indeterminate term of 2.5 to 7.5 years in state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated, among other charges.

Poncurak was under the influence of alcohol and illegal narcotics when he ran over a mother and her infant on a Yonkers street in July 2021. Poncurak lost control of his car, hit a parked vehicle and then ran over the two victims before crashing through John’s Barber Shop on Lake Avenue.

The mother and baby both got trapped under Poncurak’s car. With the help of police and bystanders, they were freed and rushed to a hospital. The mother underwent surgery for a fractured femur, and the infant suffered a fractured skull and severe burns. Both survived their injuries.

Poncurak had a blood alcohol content of .13 and illegal narcotics in his system at the time of the crash, authorities said.

“David Poncurak recklessly got behind the wheel of his car after drinking heavily and using illegal narcotics and placed a mother and her daughter in extreme peril,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said in a statement. “I am thankful for the heroic actions of the Yonkers Police Department, the bystanders, and the ambulance crew. Because of them, the victims are alive and healing today. We will continue to vigorously prosecute unlawful and dangerous drivers to keep Westchester’s roads safer for all.”