In this surveillance footage, Tammel Esco is seen standing over the victim he allegedly punched more than 125 times. (Credit: Yonkers PD)

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Tammel Esco, the man accused of punching an Asian woman more than 125 times March 11, was indicted Tuesday. The caught-on-video assault forced the 67-year-old victim to move from her home, according to her family.

Esco, 42, is accused of punching, stomping on and then spitting on the victim. He also allegedly called her an “Asian b****” before the brutal assault.

One police official called it one of the worst attacks he’s seen over his 30-year career.

After Esco allegedly made hateful remarks toward the victim, she ignored the verbal harassment and entered the first door of her apartment building. While standing in the vestibule and attempting to enter the building, she’s seen on surveillance video being sucker punched in the head from behind — allegedly by Esco.

She suffered bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, and bruising and lacerations to the head and face. Esco was arrested shortly after the alleged attack, police said.

“Due to the quick response by our Officers and Detectives, this woman received the medical attention that she urgently needed, all while an intense investigation took place resulting in the quick arrest of this violent individual,” said Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza. “The Yonkers Police Department does not tolerate violence in our city, especially not acts of violence rooted in bias.”

Esco faces 10 felony charges, including second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime, sexond-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault as a hate crime and second-degree assault as a hate crime. He’s being held without bail.