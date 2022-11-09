YONKERS, NY (PIX11) — Business leaders and students in Yonkers announced an innovative partnership Wednesday that aims to tackle climate change and environmental justice in urban neighborhoods.

The Business Council of Westchester and Iona University will work together on the initiative, Mayor Mike Spano explained. Students will be working with residents at Housing Authority properties, collecting data that will help address heat islands and flooding caused by past red lining practices.

The results of the Yonkers partnership are expected to be announced by the end of the year. Andrew Ramos has more in the video above.