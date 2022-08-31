YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Yonkers high school teacher is accused of being involved in a violent and sexual relationship with a student, police said.

James Korwatch, a 49-year-old carpentry teacher at Saunders Trades and Technical High School, was arrested on Wednesday.

Korwatch allegedly began an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2021. The relationship escalated to physical and sexual violence as well as physical and verbal intimidation and coercion, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

Korwatch is being charged with criminal sexual act and stalking. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court Wednesday.

PIX11 News reached out to Yonkers Public Schools for comment.