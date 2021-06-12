Five people were injured in a Yonkers drive-by shooting on Thursday, June 10, 2021, police say. (PIX11)

YONKERS, NY — Three suspects have been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting on a Yonkers street that left several people wounded Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police in Yonkers on Saturday said they had taken four people into custody for the shooting on Thursday, and had so far arrested and charged three of them, including a Mount Vernon teen who is believed to be the shooter.

Officials said investigators had been working continuously since Thursday night to piece together information and evidence to bring criminal charges against the suspects.

The alleged gunman is a 17-year-old Mount Vernon boy, whose identity was not released due to his being an adolescent offender, police said.

The second suspect, the alleged driver of the vehicle, was identified as Andre McKenzie, 21, who is a resident of Greenwich, Connecticut, according to police.

Officials identified the third suspect as Mount Vernon resident Tyrese White, 18, who is also wanted by the NYPD on a bench warrant for a prior robbery charge, as well as the Mount Vernon Police for a prior assault charge.

Police said all three suspects are being charged with attempted murder in the second degree, as well as felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The juvenile defendant was expected to be arraigned in the Youth Part of the Westchester County Superior Court later Saturday, while the two other suspects will be arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, a group of about ten people were socializing on the sidewalk near Elm Street and Oak street when gunfire erupted from an older model gray Toyota traveling eastbound on Elm Street, police said.

Video obtained by authorities showed the shooter lean out of the car’s rear passenger window and fire a handgun multiple times toward the group, striking multiple victims directly and indirectly with shrapnel, officials said.

Four victims sustained gunshot wounds and a fifth victim was determined no to have bullet-to-body contact, according to police.

The most seriously injured victim was a 28-year-old woman who was shot in the chest and remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday, police said.

Three men, ages 31, 24 and 23, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the leg or ankle, authorities said.

All the victims are expected to survive, according to officials.

Officers immediately began to develop information about the drive-by shooting and within a short period of time identified the suspect vehicle and notified surrounding jurisdcitions, police said.

According to officials, the vehicle was soon found in Mouth Vernon and after a foot pursuit, local and federal authorities were able to locate and apprehend the four suspects.

Police said they also recovered an illegal 9mm semi-automatic handgun believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

Investigators believe the motivation for this incident was related to gang activity, and that the shooter was targeting possible rivals in the group on the street, according to police.