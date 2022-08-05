YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Yonkers city employee was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage boy on an electric scooter on Wednesday.

The crash happened on McLean Avenue in Yonkers, where a growing memorial has been created for 16-year-old CJ Hackett who lost his life in the crash.

“How can you leave the scene when there is a young life on the ground?” said Yonkers resident Cristina Lynch.

Hackett was a rising junior at Archbishop Stepinac High School, loved by so many.

“He was a really funny kid. A really, really good kid,” said 18-year-old Kevin Burke. “It’s sad. He was way too young.”

There was both a formal noon prayer service at the high school and informal prayers at the memorial with his friends crying and praying.

“l looked at him as a little brother,” said 18-year-old Sean Flanagan. “I never had a brother. I thought of him as my brother.”

“If it was my son, I would be devastated,” Lynch said. “When he’s so young. You’re 16 years old. His whole life ahead of him.”

Thirty-six hours after the fatal hit and run, police arrested 46-year-old Yonkers Department of Public Works employee Stephen Dolan and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident causing a death.

Investigators believe Dolan was under the influence of alcohol when the cargo van he was allegedly driving collided head-on with Hackett, who was riding an electric scooter on McLean Avenue.

The crash happened 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. Hackett died surrounded by family on Thursday, just hours before police arrested Dolan.

“McLean Avenue is McLean Avenue,” said Kevin Madden, who taught Hackett in school. “It doesn’t help that there are so many bars down the block. You have to drink at home. You have to be responsible. That way you don’t cause these kinds of tragedies.”

At his arraignment, Dolan’s license was suspended and bail was set at $250,000.

Grief counselors will be at Stepinac on Monday.