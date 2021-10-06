Woman found dead in Mount Vernon home: authorities

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — A woman was found dead in a Westchester County home Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in the front vestibule of a home in the vicinity of Summit Avenue and Clinton Place around 7 a.m.

Officers arrived at the house to find the 24-year-old woman dead, according to a release sent out by the Mount Vernon mayor.

Her identity has not been released.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The Mount Vernon Police Department, Detective Division, is investigating this incident and asks that anyone with information please call the Detective Division at 914-665-2510.