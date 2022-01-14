White Plains man gets decade in prison for sex assault, home invasion: officials

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Westchester County judge sentenced the man who violently forced himself into a residence in March 2021 and demanded a woman to perform oral sex on him to 10 years in state prision, officials said Friday.

Derrick Toone, 35, approached a woman from behind on March 10, 2021, choking her and pushing her inside of her home. Once inside, he exposed himself and demanded the woman perform oral sex — he also threatened to kill her, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.

The woman was able to escape her home and call the police, leading to Toone’s arrest the same day.

“You are evil and a danger to women, you are a true sexual predator,” the woman said in a statement submitted to the court. “I’m not standing here just for myself. I’m standing here for all the women that don’t or can’t, because of fear.”

In addition to the 10 years in state prison, Toone will also undergo 10 years of post-release supervision. He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender.