NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gift ideas, the Holiday Market in Westchester is the place to be. More than 40 women- and minority-owned businesses have set up shop outdoors at the New Rochelle Train Station.

It’s one of the few privately-owned train stations. With a weekday ridership of 5,000 daily, it’s one of the busiest stations on the Metro-North line. For now, it will also be home to the Second annual Holiday Market.

The City of New Rochelle partnered with the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Improvement District to make it happen. Their goal is to provide opportunities for economic development and business opportunities to entrepreneurs.

This year’s event features about 45 women- and minority-owned businesses and along with other attractions.

Inside is where you’ll find “Make your Mark[et] in New Rochelle.” It’s a pop-up shop owned by Melissa Panszi-Riebe and features 30 more vendors. Panszi-Riebe has developed a community of designers of different backgrounds around the tri-state area and wanted to also give them a platform.

“You can get great gifts that are one-of-a-kind because once they’re gone, they’re gone. You can’t get them again, so you know that you’re not going to be replicated. You’re going to be the gift giver of the year,” says Panszi-Riebe.

If you want a break from all the shopping, head over to the 35 x 35 foot ice-skating rink. It’s the newest edition to the market. The New Rochelle Holiday Market runs through Dec. 11.